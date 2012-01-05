Path 2 Icon

Jack (D. H. Lande)

I just love Path 2 and also the path icon by Kubilay. So I tried to make one based on his idea.

Not that good, but worth a try.. I'm still practicing making iOS icons..

:)
You can download it here: http://pixlsby.me/fb/portfolio/path-icon/

Rebound of
Path ios icon
By Kubilay Sapayer
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
