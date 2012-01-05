Roy

Mini Spotify Player

Mini Spotify Player
The great music streaming service Spotify deserves a mini player (like iTunes has). Unfortunately, it's not there right now. Here's my interpretation of the mini player.

Background credit: 'Beyond Earth' of @Stephen Di Donato's Beyond Earth wallpaper pack.

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
