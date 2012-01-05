Taller UX logo

Damian Calderón

Debut shot! Logo i'm designing for an UX workshop that i've organized here at Corrientes city, Argentina. This is just one of five different ideas. What do you think? What can be improved? Many thanks to my friend Rodrigo Galindez for the invite :)

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
