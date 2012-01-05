Jason Cartwright

Crest2

Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwright
  • Save
Crest2 football crest badge illustrator logo stars leafs
Download color palette

A bit of an update from the earlier crest that i had been working. Still far from finished but would love to know what you guys reckon. Any advice much appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwright

More by Jason Cartwright

View profile
    • Like