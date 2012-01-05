Paul Rodriguez

UI / Compressor Pedal

Paul Rodriguez
Paul Rodriguez
  • Save
UI / Compressor Pedal ui compressor app itunes guitar pedal wood knobs vu meter metal audio nav icons
Download color palette

An app I've been working on, related to some other projects but too soon to call it out. This is one of many pedals with some navigation UI elements up top. Will be live on iTunes in a few weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Paul Rodriguez
Paul Rodriguez

More by Paul Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like