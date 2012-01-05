Todd Zerger

Solstice Card 2011

Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger
  • Save
Solstice Card 2011 solstice info graphic holiday greeting card
Download color palette

This year's Winter Solstice info graphic card showing the balance of light vs. dark for 2012. Each bar equals one week and months are colored to be evocative of seasonal color change. There's a bit more info here: http://blog.brainstormoverload.com/2011/12/20/winter-solstice-card-2011/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger

More by Todd Zerger

View profile
    • Like