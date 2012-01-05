Eléonore

WIP - Chibi ink

Eléonore
Eléonore
  • Save
WIP - Chibi ink illustration lines wip
Download color palette

In progress : a little gothic lolita, drawn chibi-style (digital inking)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Eléonore
Eléonore

More by Eléonore

View profile
    • Like