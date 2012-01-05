Luke Beard

Skimn

Skimn
I've started to think about branding and a name "Skimn" for my reader app idea as the the wonderful Nicholas L. Eby is on board to turn it into a reality. The previews so far have been awesome, he is a wizard.

Does this say Skimm or Skimn to you? Name idea is that you skim through your feeds.

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
