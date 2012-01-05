Paul Bredenberg

A Fashionable Fashion

Paul Bredenberg
Paul Bredenberg
  • Save
A Fashionable Fashion navigation web website date image border
Download color palette

Working on a layout for a fashion-related website. Having some fun with this one.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Paul Bredenberg
Paul Bredenberg

More by Paul Bredenberg

View profile
    • Like