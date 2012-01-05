Jeff Archibald
Paper Leaf

Cougar Mark

Jeff Archibald
Paper Leaf
Jeff Archibald for Paper Leaf
Hire Us
  • Save
Cougar Mark cougar mountain lion logo mark symbol
Download color palette

3 versions of a first-round concept mark for a client's business. Refresh on their existing cougar symbol; aiming not for aggressive, but for a balance of class and progression/movement.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Paper Leaf
Paper Leaf
Hire Us

More by Paper Leaf

View profile
    • Like