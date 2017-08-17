Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer

Delicious Bakery Logo process

Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer
Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer
  • Save
Delicious Bakery Logo process logos rokaya logo designer in nepal process branding nepali logo designer brand identity logo design branding logodesign delicious bakery idea concept logo design vector abstract gradient design logo
Download color palette

Delicious Bakery brand identity design process. sketch process to finish steps..
Press, comment and L for show love

Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer
Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer

More by Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer

View profile
    • Like