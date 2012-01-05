Mike Jones

i am blessed.

Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
i am blessed. family blessed blessings portrait
Download color palette

Just wanted to showcase the people that make my world go round. My inspirations. Thanks you God for blessing me. Blessings & happiness to all on Dribbble that keep me motivated on a daily basis. You are all much appreciated! Keep posting amazing work!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
Hire Me

More by Mike Jones

View profile
    • Like