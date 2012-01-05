Joao Carvalho

A Pretty Different Factory

Branding for a Swedish consulting company.
The brand is represented by 13 convex tangram shapes that allow the creation of the 6500 different tangram solutions.
Each one of those 13 symbols, represent a service that the company can provide to its market.

More information about the concept: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tangram

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
