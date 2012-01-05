Brandon Harrison

New Website

Brandon Harrison
Brandon Harrison
  • Save
New Website new website live hash hash mark futura helvetica triangle line
Download color palette

Launched my new site today and it feels good! It's not perfect and the homepage banners suck, but at least now I can enjoy my weekend.

On a side note, I think I'm gonna go back to really clean shapes and bright colors. I just really enjoy it. And there's so much texture around. Excuse me while I bust out my digital dance.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Brandon Harrison
Brandon Harrison

More by Brandon Harrison

View profile
    • Like