Justin Childress

S/A

Justin Childress
Justin Childress
  • Save
S/A logo identity typography
Download color palette

Working through variations on a mark. The site where it will live will be a place for live music news, concert calendars, and community interaction. Thoughts on this? I'm working on a couple of other versions, will probably post those soon as well.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Justin Childress
Justin Childress

More by Justin Childress

View profile
    • Like