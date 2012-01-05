Kirsten Southwell

NC T-shirt Design

Kirsten Southwell
Kirsten Southwell
  • Save
NC T-shirt Design t-shirt design north carolina iei
Download color palette

A t-shirt design for the Institute for Emerging Issues Forum on Generation "Z". Feedback welcomed, goes to print in 4 days.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Kirsten Southwell
Kirsten Southwell

More by Kirsten Southwell

View profile
    • Like