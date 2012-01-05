Colleen Leh

'jotting down thoughts' website

Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh
  • Save
'jotting down thoughts' website website web post-it notepaper
Download color palette

Detail shot of site with a concept of jotting down thoughts. Is with the client for review. My favorite is the hand-drawn next/prev buttons. Critique always welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh

More by Colleen Leh

View profile
    • Like