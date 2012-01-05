Stefan Mikaelsson

Continuity 2 - Level select menu

Continuity 2 - Level select menu game puzzle platformer ios iphone ipad level menu continuity 2
Graphics from level select menu for a website update for a puzzle game called "Continuity 2: The Continuation".

Check it out in iTunes Store if you want try it out. http://bit.ly/lmiFFK

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
