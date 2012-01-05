Bob Ewing

Chad Mills + The Upright Willies_Logo-v2

Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Hire Me
  • Save
Chad Mills + The Upright Willies_Logo-v2 typography vector logo
Download color palette

So after some deliberation, we decided to go a different route with this logo. I am much happer with how this turned out. Feels more like the band. Let me know what you guys think.

3e1fd7b25e31db618868802be2335846
Rebound of
Chad Mills + The Upright Willies_Logo
By Bob Ewing
View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
Hire Me

More by Bob Ewing

View profile
    • Like