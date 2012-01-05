ELCOME TO TH

Jeffrey Kalmikoff

Little peak into what I've been up to. Found a use for Lost Type's "Homestead" typeface. Obviously it's very unfinished under the stone and wood areas, but I can't show very much (for now, anyway) :)

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
