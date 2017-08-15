MNML UI Kit for Figma

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble friends!
We're happy to announce our MNML UI kit is now available for Figma, and you can still download it for free at UI8.
Check it out here: https://ui8.net/products/mnml
We hope you find it useful!
-
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW