Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI8

MNML UI Kit for Figma

UI8
UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
MNML UI Kit for Figma interaction gif animation app iphone white clean minimal figma freebie ui ux
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble friends!

We're happy to announce our MNML UI kit is now available for Figma, and you can still download it for free at UI8.

Check it out here: https://ui8.net/products/mnml

We hope you find it useful!

-

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2017
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like