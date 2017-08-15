John Chae

UI Concept - Music Player

John Chae
John Chae
  • Save
UI Concept - Music Player player music ui mobile app
Download color palette

What if you have a split view of a control component and a list of songs?
Any feedback will be appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2017
John Chae
John Chae

More by John Chae

View profile
    • Like