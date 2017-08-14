Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Real Estate Landingpage

Real Estate Landingpage icons flat material design website housing serious corporate real estate ux ui
Some work I did for a real estate company in berlin. They asked for a redesign to find a more suitable style which fits better to the companies vision/goals.

I'm pretty happy with the outcome since it's a nice balance between maturity and boldness.

Posted on Aug 14, 2017
