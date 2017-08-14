Real Estate Landingpage

Trending designs to inspire you
Some work I did for a real estate company in berlin. They asked for a redesign to find a more suitable style which fits better to the companies vision/goals.
I'm pretty happy with the outcome since it's a nice balance between maturity and boldness.
