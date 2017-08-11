Dribbble

Hang Time: Boston

Who's ready for a full-day inspiration fest for designers brought to you by Dribbble?...show of hands? We're excited to announce our entire team will be headed to Boston on October 4 for our inaugural Hang Time event, and we hope you can join us!

Interested in attending?
Sign up to be the first to know about all the finer details from the speaker list to the schedule of events to the after party. And be first in line when tickets go on sale.

Interested in sponsoring?
We'd love your support!...in fact we couldn't do this without you. Send an email to: max@dribbble.com

Posted on Aug 11, 2017
