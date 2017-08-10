Violeta Noy

Passion, for Holstee

I had the pleasure to work on an illustration for Holstee, to be made into a letterpress print and sent as part of their monthly package. This month's theme was Passion.
Photography by Kristen Williams.

Posted on Aug 10, 2017
