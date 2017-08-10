Lonely Planet—Discover the world with Trips 🌎

The Trips app has landed! We worked with @Lonely Planet with the goal of creating a beautiful, immersive way to share your travel experiences with the world.

We’re super proud of this release, and are excited to see how people around the world use Trips before, during, and after their travels.

You can download the app now for free on the iOS App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/trips-by-lonely-planet/id1227493920 (Android coming soon)