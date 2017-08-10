🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Excited to have the first issue of the new Grumpy Cat Garfield comic book series. Drew this on my 10.5" iPad Pro using Adobe Draw and the Apple pencil. It is entirely vector 😍
Update: My Garfield illustration was included in the official book, "Age Happens: Garfield Hits the Big 4-0": https://amzn.to/3vFRLfm