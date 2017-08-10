Gary Bacon

Garfield

Gary Bacon
Gary Bacon
  • Save
Garfield comics jim davis garfield comic strips
Download color palette

Excited to have the first issue of the new Grumpy Cat Garfield comic book series. Drew this on my 10.5" iPad Pro using Adobe Draw and the Apple pencil. It is entirely vector 😍

Update: My Garfield illustration was included in the official book, "Age Happens: Garfield Hits the Big 4-0": https://amzn.to/3vFRLfm

Garfield dribbble
Rebound of
Garfield
By Jerrod Maruyama
View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2017
Gary Bacon
Gary Bacon
UX Designer & Researcher. Illustrator. Developer.

More by Gary Bacon

View profile
    • Like