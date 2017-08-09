Lambang Ika Kita Gabos Book Cover Illustration

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lambang Ika, Kita Gabos 
is a book published by the Ateneo de Naga Univerity Press in Bicol and the Czech Embassy in Manila, Philippines. It is an anthology of stories by the illustrious Czech author Karel Čapek translated in the Bikol languages. Which brought together 31 local writers and illustrators in the making of this book. 

I created the cover illustration & design and the typesetting.

