Lambang Ika Kita Gabos Book Cover Illustration

Lambang Ika, Kita Gabos

is a book published by the Ateneo de Naga Univerity Press in Bicol and the Czech Embassy in Manila, Philippines. It is an anthology of stories by the illustrious Czech author Karel Čapek translated in the Bikol languages. Which brought together 31 local writers and illustrators in the making of this book.

I created the cover illustration & design and the typesetting.