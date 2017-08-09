Lambang Ika Kita Gabos Book Cover Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lambang Ika, Kita Gabos
is a book published by the Ateneo de Naga Univerity Press in Bicol and the Czech Embassy in Manila, Philippines. It is an anthology of stories by the illustrious Czech author Karel Čapek translated in the Bikol languages. Which brought together 31 local writers and illustrators in the making of this book.
I created the cover illustration & design and the typesetting.