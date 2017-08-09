Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Netflix 404 Error

I made a 404 page for Netflix based on Black Mirror. A cool idea would be to randomize the 404 pages between a bunch of Netflix originals. Would be a pretty cool way to push their new and trending shows

Posted on Aug 9, 2017
