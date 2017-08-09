Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Farm games rightly take leading positions among social game projects. Wild West: New Frontier is no exception. Thanks to its adventurous plot and inspiring journeys, this game has drawn the attention of a wide audience.
You can grow crops, look after animals and watch an exciting story unfold.