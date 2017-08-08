Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I started working on small project management app as side project.
Here is some sneak peek of Dashboard widgets.
This is my first attempt to make design system in Sketch.
😍 Feather icons by @Cole Bemis.
👉🏻 All feedback is welcome.