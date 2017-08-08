Andre Guerra
City Fitness Philly New Homepage Mockup

City Fitness Philly New Homepage Mockup clean branding modern sketch home homepage landing page material gold city fitness fitness
  1. cf_dribbble.jpg
  2. hom_mockup.jpg

One of the new homepage concepts for City Fitness Philly I had the pleasure of working on. I will be posting a few more landing page designs for the same client soon!

