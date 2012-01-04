Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wil Nichols

Battery Monitor

Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
  • Save
Battery Monitor battery monitor app icon icons 1024 pain in my ass
Battery Monitor battery monitor app icon icons 1024 pain in my ass
Download color palette
  1. battery_monitor.png
  2. 1024.png

Sorry for the horrid preview; I scaled a raster from the 1024. Took seven hours or so over two nights.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 4, 2012
Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
Design at Zello

More by Wil Nichols

View profile
    • Like