New Logo - New Animation

New Logo - New Animation penguin bouncy illustrator motion graphics motion design logo animation after effects 2d animation logo
Well, helllo dribbble ✨👋🏽✨
It's so awesome to finally ba a part of this great talented community!
Thanks a million @Zack Onisko for the awaited invite!

For my first shot, here's my latest logo animation -
Penguins for All! 🐧
Hope I didn't miss 🙃

