New Logo - New Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well, helllo dribbble ✨👋🏽✨
It's so awesome to finally ba a part of this great talented community!
Thanks a million @Zack Onisko for the awaited invite!
For my first shot, here's my latest logo animation -
Penguins for All! 🐧
Hope I didn't miss 🙃