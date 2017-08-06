Bruce Richardson

Bryan Cranston Illustration

Bruce Richardson
Bruce Richardson
  • Save
Bryan Cranston Illustration illustration breaking bad bryan cranston
Download color palette

Illustration created for an article about Bryan Cranston. I also was tasked with taking the meet & greet photos and he took the time to sign my illustration.

To see more visit... http://www.bruces.art/blog/bryan-cranston-illustration

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2017
Bruce Richardson
Bruce Richardson

More by Bruce Richardson

View profile
    • Like