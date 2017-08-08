Overtime with Ryan Putnam

In episode 19, Dan chats with @Ryan Putnam. Ryan is a designer, illustrator, and potter, long time Dribbble member. He previously worked at Dropbox and was instrumental in organizing some epic Dribbble Meetups.

Dan and Ryan chat about being creative. Ryan is always looking for different ways to make stuff that's functional but beautiful at the same time. They also discuss Riso printing, how Ryan got into pottery, building a shared illustration language, experimenting on the web, and more.

