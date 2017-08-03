This New Economy - Podcast Cover

The team at Rocketship.fm launched a new podcast "This New Economy", exploring humanity through economics.

It's been a blast putting together stories ranging from basic income to the first online eCommerce store, books.com.

You can catch up on all the episodes so far a http://www.thisneweconomy.com or subscribe on itunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/this-new-economy/id1247086675