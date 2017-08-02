Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Referencing videos of Test Drives from the launch event I recreated the UI from the Tesla Model 3 and uploaded it to invision so that reservation holders of the car could get an idea of what the interface was like.
Interactive Tesla Model 3 UI
https://projects.invisionapp.com/share/DPCUX2ETA#/246644259_Parked
It's really rough and there is probably a lot that is incorrect, but I will be building on it as more info comes.