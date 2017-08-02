Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrew Goodlad

Tesla Model 3 UI

Referencing videos of Test Drives from the launch event I recreated the UI from the Tesla Model 3 and uploaded it to invision so that reservation holders of the car could get an idea of what the interface was like.

Interactive Tesla Model 3 UI
https://projects.invisionapp.com/share/DPCUX2ETA#/246644259_Parked

It's really rough and there is probably a lot that is incorrect, but I will be building on it as more info comes.

Posted on Aug 2, 2017
