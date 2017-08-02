Clint McManaman

Giving Experience for Life.Church

app onboarding ux design ui design church give money finance ui ux donate giving
A new, simpler, smarter giving experience for all Life.Church attenders. A ton of work has gone into this project from the back to the front in order to deliver a new and improved giving experience in the Life.Church website and apps. Eager to see it alive in the wild.

Posted on Aug 2, 2017
