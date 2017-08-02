Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amit Jaglan
Urban Company Design (formerly UrbanClap)

Call reminder feature for pros

Amit Jaglan
Urban Company Design (formerly UrbanClap)
Amit Jaglan for Urban Company Design (formerly UrbanClap)
Call reminder feature for pros icon illustration flat gif app home card design ux ui
Hey folks,
We recently pushed out a feature to help our pros manage their leads better.
They can now set call reminders for the lead of their choice. For easy use and adoption, the reminder dialogue will be visible to them after every call they make to a user.
Animation in principle by @Fozail Ahmed
We will soon be releasing a 'Notes' feature as well for our pros. Follow to stay updated.

Posted on Aug 2, 2017
Urban Company Design (formerly UrbanClap)
Urban Company Design (formerly UrbanClap)

