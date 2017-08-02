Call reminder feature for pros

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey folks,
We recently pushed out a feature to help our pros manage their leads better.
They can now set call reminders for the lead of their choice. For easy use and adoption, the reminder dialogue will be visible to them after every call they make to a user.
Animation in principle by @Fozail Ahmed
We will soon be releasing a 'Notes' feature as well for our pros. Follow to stay updated.