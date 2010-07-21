Dan Cederholm

Possible t-shirt

bitmonsters tee tshirt orange brown pixels blocky
Maybe it won't be pre-grunged.

More importantly, congratulations to the entire Dribbble community for surpassing 3 BILLION pixels dribbbled! You guys rock.

Posted on Jul 21, 2010
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
