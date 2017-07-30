Promotional Gif for Medium Post

Trending designs to inspire you
A mixed media gif I created for a story I posted on Medium. Each individual frame of the gif descends in order throughout the Medium post itself. The still frames are then put together into this animated gif to promote the story—like right now ;-)
Medium post: https://medium.com/@rosger/unpacking-design-narratives-df1cb9e319a9
"Expanded practice means getting in touch with our values—our core values—and the narratives that these values create through our design practice."
~ From Exploring Values and Narratives Within Design Practice
How would you define your own expanded design practice?