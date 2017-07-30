Steven Hassall

Frontier Labs holding page v2

Steven Hassall
Steven Hassall
Hire Me
  • Save
Frontier Labs holding page v2 404 homepage landing page ui data science parallax frontier website design tech startup
Frontier Labs holding page v2 404 homepage landing page ui data science parallax frontier website design tech startup
Frontier Labs holding page v2 404 homepage landing page ui data science parallax frontier website design tech startup
Download color palette
  1. frontier-video_2x.gif
  2. fr_phase-2_404-1.0.png
  3. fr_phase-2_ui-1.8.7.png

"Frontier Labs helps businesses solve strategic problems with data science and design."

This is a more in-depth landing page than before while the main site is developed (and we go through the pains of creating case studies!). As we're not quite ready to actually show work, we wanted to have a bit more fun while we develop our brand/positioning.

Attached is a full-length shot, although with older copy + a wee 404 mock-up.

You're welcome to visit the website: https://frontierlabs.co.uk .

Steven Hassall
Steven Hassall
Design with strategy and purpose.
Hire Me

More by Steven Hassall

View profile
    • Like