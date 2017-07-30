Frontier Labs holding page v2

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
"Frontier Labs helps businesses solve strategic problems with data science and design."
This is a more in-depth landing page than before while the main site is developed (and we go through the pains of creating case studies!). As we're not quite ready to actually show work, we wanted to have a bit more fun while we develop our brand/positioning.
Attached is a full-length shot, although with older copy + a wee 404 mock-up.
You're welcome to visit the website: https://frontierlabs.co.uk .