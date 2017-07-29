catalyst

Start-up Illustration vector shots rocket minimal lineart illustrator illustration icon startup flat dribbble design
Hello everyone!
I made this illustration for anyone who have start - up or creative companies, you can download this illustration for Free!!! download here
--
You can use this illustration for multiple purposes, like posters print, web illustrations, icons, etc. Don't forget to give me a feedback if you interest with this illustration 👌
--
Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : moshimoshicatalyst@gmail.com
--
Show your love with press "L" on this shots
Have a nice day! 😊
--
