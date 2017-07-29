Vikas Raj Yadav
OTP & Mobile Number Expolration

Hi there,
Just an exploration of some OTP Screens for our new projects hope you like it.
Don't forget to check 2x in the attachments section.
Do follow us for more.
Posted on Jul 29, 2017
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
