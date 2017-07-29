Email App - Analytics Interaction

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Use case:
The user wants to track their emails in a more productive how many emails he has received on particular month,year,date
He can track his success deals through mail
he can get to know the spam emails he has received
he can monitor how many peoples he has connected
Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired