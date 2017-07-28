Andrea Montealegre

Jump Dribbble

Andrea Montealegre
Andrea Montealegre
  • Save
Jump Dribbble vector jump illustration
Download color palette

It feels as if I've been going up this wall this whole time. During college and during this internship. Now, looking down at the view from up here I am inspired and excited. As I ponder and plan my next career move, I realized this following truth: I want to jump. I want to fall into something that I can put my whole mind and body into. That's what I want to do.

This image was made to practice my Illustration skills on illustrator made from a photograph by kev_insky that can be found at: https://www.instagram.com/p/BUr2I_jgAEe/?taken-by=kev_insky

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2017
Andrea Montealegre
Andrea Montealegre

More by Andrea Montealegre

View profile
    • Like