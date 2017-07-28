Jump Dribbble

It feels as if I've been going up this wall this whole time. During college and during this internship. Now, looking down at the view from up here I am inspired and excited. As I ponder and plan my next career move, I realized this following truth: I want to jump. I want to fall into something that I can put my whole mind and body into. That's what I want to do.

This image was made to practice my Illustration skills on illustrator made from a photograph by kev_insky that can be found at: https://www.instagram.com/p/BUr2I_jgAEe/?taken-by=kev_insky