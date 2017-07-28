Courtney Walker

The DAMN Pop Up Check Out Page

mobile damn lamar kendrick payment check out checkout web design ux ui daily ui
Day 2 of Daily UI – Imagining a check out page for The Damn Pop Up store on desktop and mobile. Ahh, if only Kendrick's pop up shop merch were actually online

Posted on Jul 28, 2017
