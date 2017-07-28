2017 Home Office Workspace

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Got excited to show my home workspace, started by
@Paul Flavius Nechita
I use three monitors: two for my Windows-Photoshop/AndroidStudio workstation and one for my macOS-Sketch/xCode workstation setup. Additionally I use my developer iPhone and Pixel for design previews, code testing, file/task management and working on the go!
Pro tip: If you still rely on Photoshop, buy a second monitor to shove all of your layers and other pallets over to it :)
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
LinkedIn | AngelList