Retrograhic

2017 Home Office Workspace

Retrograhic
2017 Home Office Workspace mac pc share window macos windows interface mobile adobe workspace sketch photoshop
Got excited to show my home workspace, started by
@Paul Flavius Nechita

I use three monitors: two for my Windows-Photoshop/AndroidStudio workstation and one for my macOS-Sketch/xCode workstation setup. Additionally I use my developer iPhone and Pixel for design previews, code testing, file/task management and working on the go!

Pro tip: If you still rely on Photoshop, buy a second monitor to shove all of your layers and other pallets over to it :)

Shareyourworkspacedribbbleshot
Rebound of
Share Your Workspace
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Jul 28, 2017
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

