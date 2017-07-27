C.Stan

C.Stan
C.Stan
battery boost launcher ui illustration gif animation pages guide
This is a complete guide pages animation.
It not only shows the characteristics of the product, but also gives the user a sense of pleasure.We like this idea.
Special thanks to the realization of the animation of @july.I think it's brilliant!
Thanks to @June for solving problems with gif output.

Posted on Jul 27, 2017
